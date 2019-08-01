Get the Hint, Jim

Jim Torrey doesn’t seem to understand that elections have consequences. The recently rejected candidate for re-election to the Eugene School District 4J School Board has put his name in for appointment to a vacant seat (Slant, 7/25). Martina Shabram defeated him just two months ago by a solid margin of 53 percent to 46 percent of the vote.

The Oregon Working Families Party supported Shabram, Gordon Lafer and Deanna Chappell Belcher because we wanted change and new progressive voices on our school board. Let’s hope that his former colleagues don’t vote to put Torrey back on the board.

If they do, it will be a nasty slap at the 16,280 people who voted against him.

Stefan Ostrach

Eugene