Moved To Tears

I am so glad at least one noteworthy organization is treating homeless individuals like the people they are.

Elisha Young’s story on Teague and Leo in your Pets issue (EW, 7/25) moved me to tears. I often look for her stories and reviews because something about her voice speaks to me.

But this article was her best. She managed to tell an artful story full of emotion that got a very important point across.

With all of the recent regulations and licensing restrictions, I’m proud to see some one campaigning for our vulnerable community members.

Kudos to Elisha, and kudos to the Weekly.

Vance Avery

Eugene