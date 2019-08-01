Quite A Stretch

I find no difference between “white supremacy” and “male supremacy,” as far as they are both unfair and discriminatory. So will the Eugene City Council now vote to condemn those patriarchal organizations that consign females to secondary roles — organizations such as the Catholic Church?

If not, then the city council is indeed saying it is perfectly okay to discriminate against women.

It is the right and privilege for any individual in Eugene to hold the view that their group deserves “supremacy,” for it is their human right to have private thoughts and perspectives.

The city cannot hold such beliefs, as condemning individuals for their beliefs is unconstitutional.

Hugh Massengill

Eugene