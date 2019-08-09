Ain’t No Party Like a Street Party

Baroque Betty

August is Pride Month in Eugene, and to kick it off, Spectrum is hosting a pre-Pride Street Party Friday, Aug 9.

Spectrum is more than just a gay bar. It’s a place for community events, says Jen McElroy, general manager at downtown Eugene gay bar Spectrum.

The street party will feature live music, dance performances and artist vendors.

“The block party is ushering in Pride Weekend,” McElroy adds. “We’ll have food trucks there, we’ll be pouring beer and cider outside.”

While admission is free, “we are going to have some donation boxes to pass along to the artists,” she says, adding the outdoor stage will be set up near Spectrum, located on West Broadway, downtown.

Dance performers appearing at the event include Eugene-based alternative queer performance collective The Farce Family performing inside Spectrum, and an outdoor performance from Eugene hip-hop, jazz and funk dance troupe Work Dance Company.

Musicians performing at the event include The Eugene Gay Men’s Choir, Eugene favorite Baroque Betty, German singer-songwriter Almost Exactly Like Julia, Eugene’s all-female-and-or trans marching band Hearticorn Brass Band and a return appearance at Spectrum from Portland’s moody and sensual Darkswoon.

After the live music is over, DJs will keep the dance party going inside Spectrum, late into the night.

Spectrum’s pre-Pride Street Party is 5-11 pm Friday, Aug. 9, at 150 West Broadway in downtown Eugene; all-ages, FREE until 10 pm; $10 after 10 pm.