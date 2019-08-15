Thanking Pete

Deb McGee, in a disingenuous opinion piece sub-titled “Work together to stop climate change” (“Rain Bomb,” 8/1), lumps Rep. Peter DeFazio in with those abetting the climate crisis, patriarchy, misogyny and assorted other evils.

Due to his chairmanship of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, DeFazio is uniquely placed to impact an entire range of issues critical to our survival. His track record speaks for itself and his agenda for the future robust.

During the most tumultuous times ever in our history, DeFazio will continue to represent us with courage, honesty and a deep love for our country.

Thank you, Peter!

Don Heady

Eugene