Reformed From Right Wing

After two hours at the recent “God, Guns and Trump/Liberty” rally, Eugene Weekly’s Dan Buckwalter concluded: “To see a sermon, I would have to go somewhere else” (EW, 8/15).

Readers may be interested to know that a prominent evangelical pastor, Rob Schenck, is questioning publicly how the same people who are adamantly pro-life are simultaneously pro-gun rights despite the ongoing death toll of living human beings. Abigail Disney’s award-winning documentary Armor of Light covers these issues and features Rev. Schenck.

For the full story of how Rev. Schenck stopped working for right-wing political causes and started working for reconciliation, read his book Costly Grace.

Candace Shorack

Eugene