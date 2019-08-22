Safer Cycling

Otis Haschemeyer recently wrote about being “scared biking along 11th and 13th through the center of town” (Letters, 8/15). He was cycling from the Jefferson neighborhood to the east University area.

I have cycled in Eugene for 45 years, and I always avoid busy streets like 11th and 13th at all cost. I remember the fellow who got killed in the strange bike lane on 11th in downtown Eugene. Much safer and more pleasant to ride on readily accessible parallel streets like 10th, 12th or 15th.

One can ride all the way to Kincaid Street on these streets and then go through the university. Much safer and saner, and it only takes a minute to get to a safer parallel street.

Billy Lindros

Eugene