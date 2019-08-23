Planned Parenthood Party With Pets!

Planned Parenthood has been under attack — the latest is Trump gag rule could affect more than 4 million people who rely on Title X for birth control. But you can support Planned Parenthood and have a blast with your furry, fuzzy or feathered friends this weekend at Eat, Drink and Advocate: An Evening with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.

The party will raise critical funds for the organization and feature live music and remarks by reproductive health advocates state Rep. Julie Fahey and Congressman Peter DeFazio. There will also be raffle prizes, wine from Oregon Wine Lab and hors d’oeuvres, according the the Facebook event page.

As part of the evening, Pets for Planned Parenthood “will invite Oregonians to ‘nominate’ their pet to become Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon’s 2020 Mascot,” according to a press release from Jimmy Radosta, communications and marketing director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.

The event will have a professional photographer shooting pictures of pets — complete with Planned Parenthood accessories — for use in “campaign” materials, the release says. Pet parents can then campaign for their pet to be the mascot with a fun platform. Planned Parenthood suggests, “Corgi Booker supports free spay and neuter on demand, without apology!”

The pet raising the most money for Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon by the end of the year is elected to honorary mascot. Can’t make it to the event? You can donate directly to PPAO here.

Eat, Drink and Advocate: An Evening with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon is 5-7:30 pm Sunday, Aug. 25, at Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln Street. $20 at the door, $15 in advance.