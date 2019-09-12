Bravo! Performing Arts Calendar

Comedy,
Spoken Word & More
Hult Center
hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000
Sept. 27 Randy Rainbow Live!
Oct. 20 The Second City’s Greatest Hits (Vol. 59)
Nov. 24 National Geographic Live: Social by Nature w/photographer Ronan Donovan
Jan. 19 Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Circus Rifficus!
Jan. 29 National Geographic Live: Extreme Cave Diving w/environmental anthropologist Kenny Broad
Jan. 31 Poet Shane Koyczan
Feb. 27-March 1 Manual Cinema: Frankenstein
Nov. 24 National Geographic Live: Rhinos, Rickshaws & Revolutions
The Majestic Theatre, Corvallis
majestic.org • 541-758-7827
Oct. 11 Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show
Oct. 18 Josh Johnson
Jan. 18 Todd Barry
McDonald Theatre
mcdonaldtheatre.com • 541-345-4442
Sept. 29 Demetri Martin
Nov. 2 Warren Miller’s Timeless
Nov. 3 Tig Notaro
Dance
All That Dance Company
allthatdancecompany.com • 541-688-1523
Oct. 19 NEHS Showcase (North Eugene High School)
Ballet Fantastique
balletfantastique.org • 541-342-4611
Performances at the Hult Center
Oct. 25-27 Nevermore: Stories of Edgar Allan Poe
Dec. 13-15 Babes in Toyland
March 6-8 Dragon & the Night Queen
Eugene Ballet Company
eugeneballet.org • 541-485-3992
Performances at the Hult Center
Nov. 9-10 Swan Lake
Dec. 20-22 The Nutcracker
Feb. 8-9 Alice in Wonderland
Feb. 22 Interplay
Hult Center
hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000
Lane Community College Dance Department
lanecc.edu • 541-463-5161
All performances Ragozzino Hall
March 27-29 Collaborations Dance
May 14-16 The Works Student Dance Concert
UO Dance Department
dance.uoregon.edu • 541-346-3386
Oct. 24 Kathakali, Classical Indian Dance (Tykeson)
Dec. 6 Fall Dance Loft (Dougherty)
Music
Chamber Music Amici
chambermusicamici.org • 541-953-9204
Oct. 7 Musical Friendships (Wildish)
Dec. 16 Beethoven 2020 (Wildish)
Feb. 3 Mozart & More (Wildish)
March 8 Next Generation (Wildish)
April 13 Chaucer to Dohnanyi (Wildish)
Corvallis/OSU Symphony Orchestra
cosusymphony.org • 541-752- 2361
All performances OSU’s LaSells Stewart Center
Oct. 6 Bruckner: Te Deum
Oct. 27 Portand Youth Philharmonic
Nov. 24 Shostakovich & Kodaly
Dec. 6 Holiday Concert
Feb. 25 Rachmaninoff
May 18 Mahler’s Symphony No. 10
Delgani String Quartet
delgani.org • 541-579-5882
Performances at Christian Science Church
Nov. 3-5 Sublimely Schumann
Jan. 12-14 How We Remember
March 15-17 Soul of Brazil
May 3-5 Gesture & Journey
Eugene Concert Choir
eugeneconcertchoir.org • 541-687-6865
Performances at the Hult Center
Dec. 15 Christmas Classics
Feb. 23 Beethoven Birthday Bash
Eugene Opera
eugeneopera.com • 541-682-5000
Performances at the Hult Center
March 13-15 Tosca
Eugene Symphony
eugenesymphony.org • 541-682-500
Performances at the Hult Center
Sept. 26 Tchaikovsky’s Fifth
Oct. 17 Mahler’s Titan
Nov. 2 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Nov. 14 Mozart’s Requiem
Dec. 12 The ‘Organ’ Symphony
Jan. 23 Brahms & Sibelius
Feb. 13 Kahane Plays Beethoven
Feb. 29 Leslie Odom, Jr.
Hult Center
hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000
LaSells Stewart Center, Corvallis
oregonstate.edu/lasells/events • 541-737-2402
Oct. 11 The Emerald City Jazz Kings
Oct. 20 Corvallis-OSU Piano International
Oct. 27 Portland Youth Philharmonic
Nov. 6 Nobuntu w/OSU’s Bella Voce Women’s Choir
Nov. 21 OSU Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony
Dec. 8 Corvallis Youth Symphony Concert
Dec. 10 Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin
Jan. 18 Paul Dresher Ensemble
Feb. 25 Corvallis-OSU Symphony: All-Rachmaninoff
March 2 OSU Wind Symphony
March 10 OSU Wind Ensemble
April 11 SAC presents yMusic
The Majestic Theatre, Corvallis
majestic.org • 541-758-7827
Sept. 13-14 Shook George Winston
Sept. 20 Terry Rob Quartet
McDonald Theatre
mcdonaldtheatre.com • 541-345-4442
Sept. 15 Hot Tuna Electric
Sept. 27 Dave Mason & Steve Cropper
Oct. 4 The Growlers
Oct. 6 Rising Appalachia
Oct. 12 Yung Gravy
Oct. 13 Clutch
Nov. 7 Gramatik
Nov. 8 Kip Moore
Nov. 9 Welcome to Nightvale
Nov. 29 Big Boi
Dec. 6 Bear Grillz
Newport Symphony Orchestra
newportsymphony.org • 541-574-0614
Performances at Newport Performing Arts Center
Sept. 21-22 Coastal Vistas & 1001 Nights
Nov. 2-3 The Great
Dec. 14-15 Holiday Harmonies w/Halie Loren
Jan. 18-19 Mendelssohn & Anthea
March 21 Grandeur & Passion
Oregon Mozart Players
oregonmozartplayers.org • 541-345- 6648
Performances at Beall Hall
Oct. 12 New Worlds
Dec. 6-7 Candlelight Concert
Feb. 8 A Mozart Paradise
March 28 Beethoven & Bluegrass
May 9 Taking Flight
Oregon State University
liberalarts.oregonstate.edu • 541-737-0561
Performances at various locations
Nov. 3 Steinway Piano Series: Conrad Tao
Nov. 7 OSU Choirs Fall Sing!
Nov. 19 OSU Jazz Ensemble
Nov. 21 OSU Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony
Nov. 25-26 OSU Lyric: Mozart Opera Scenes
The Shedd Institute
theshedd.org • 541-434-7000
Performances at the Jaqua Concert Hall at The Shedd
Oct. 4 Dan Neal
Oct. 5 Keb’ Mo’
Oct. 10-13 The Jazz Kings
Oct. 17 Los Lonely Boys
Oct. 23 Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller w/Todd Sickafoose
Oct. 25 Evynne Hollens
Nov. 5 Richard Thompson
Nov. 7 The Del McCoury Band
Nov. 13 Rodney Crowell
Nov. 19 Taj Mahal
Nov. 20 Jesse Cook
Nov. 22 A Night for Sight ‘19
Dec. 10 Matt Kearney
Dec. 12-17 Jazz Kings Christmas Show
Dec. 31 Eugene Opera
Jan. 25 John Pizzarelli
Feb. 6-9 The Jazz Kings
Feb. 12 Ehud Asherie
Feb. 27-march 1 Shirley Andress: My Name is Barbara
UO Music
music.uoregon.edu/events • 541-346-5678
All shows at Beall Concert Hall unless otherwise noted
Oct. 3 Anton Nel, piano
Oct. 6 CM@B: Brentano String Quartet
Oct. 7 Josh Feinberg, sitar
Oct. 12 Oregon Jazz Ensemble (Jazz Station)
Oct. 15 Piano Master Class
Oct. 19-22 Liszt Mini-Fest
Oct. 21 Oregon Brass Quintet
Oct. 25 Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony
Oct. 26 Spooktastic!
Oct. 27 CM@B: London Haydn Quartet w/Eric Hoeprich
Oct. 27 Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone
Nov. 1 Jazz Combos (Jazz Station)
Nov. 2 Festival of Bands
Nov. 3 Brad Foley, saxophone
Nov. 8 Wesley Ferreira, Clarinet (Tykeson)
Nov. 10-11 Dr. Thomas Otten, piano
Nov. 12 Workshop w/Kyle Hutchins, saxophone (PDS)
Nov. 12 Oregon Composers Forum
Nov. 13-14 Kyle Hutchins, saxophone
Nov. 15 Music Industry Fair (Aasen-Hull)
Nov. 15 Jazz Combos (Jazz Station)
Nov. 15 OcTUBAfest (Aasen-Hull)
Nov. 17 Trombone Guest Artist
Nov. 17 CM@B: David Oistrakh String Quartet
Nov. 20 Campus Band
Nov. 21 Oregon Percussion Ensemble (Aasen-Hull)
Nov. 22 UO Big Bands Fall Concert
Nov. 23 Suzuki Strings Program Performance (Aasen-Hull)
Nov. 23 Future Music Oregon (Schnitzer Hall)
Nov. 23 Oregon Wind Symphony
Nov. 25 Trombone Choir
Nov. 25 Vanguard Concert Series (Tykeson)
Nov. 26 UO Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 2 Chamber Music (Tykeson)
Dec. 3 Campus Orchestra & Repertoire Singers
Dec. 4 Oregon Wind Ensemble
Dec. 5 Collegium Musicum (Collier House)
Dec. 5 Chamber Music
Dec. 6 Community Music Institute
Dec. 6 JazzArts Oregon & Honors Combos (Aasen-Hull)
Dec. 6 Pacific Artists Collective Concert (Aasen-Hull)
Dec. 7 UO Chamber Choir & University Singers
Dec. 8 CMI Solo Recitals (Tykeson)
Dec. 8 Gospel Choirs
Feb. 2 CM@B: Van Kuijk Quartet
Feb. 16 CM@B: Trio con brio Copenhagen
March 1 CM@B: Zephyros Winds
Wildish Theater
wildishtheater.com • 541-868-0689
Sept. 29 Swing Shift Jazz Orchestra
Oct. 7 Chamber Music Amici
Dec. 16 Chamber Music Amici
Feb. 3 Chamber Music Amici
March 8 Chamber Music Amici
April 13 Chamber Music Amici
Theater
Actors Cabaret of Eugene
actorscabaret.org • 541-683-4368
Sept. 27-Oct. 26 Man of La Mancha
Nov. 22-Dec. 21 Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
Jan. 24-Feb. 15 Nunsense
March 20-April 11 Sunset Boulevard
Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove
cottagetheatre.org • 541-942-8001
Oct. 11-27 The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Dec. 6-22 Oliver!
Jan. 31-Feb. 16 Arsenic & Old Lace
April 3-26 Mamma Mia
June 5-21 Seeking Red
Hult Center
hultcenter.org • 541-682-5000
March 4 The Bachelor Live on Stage
Lane Community College
lanecc.edu • 541-463-5761
Performances at the Blue Door Theatre
Nov. 14-24 The Family Treasure
Feb. 6-16 Winter Shorts
April 23-May 3 James & the Giant Peach
The Majestic Theatre, Corvallis
majestic.org • 541-758-7827
Sept. 27-Oct. 6 Dancing at Lughnasa
Sept. 28-Oct 12 Majestic Reader’s Theatre: On the Verge
Oct. 26-27 Majestic Reader’s Theatre: Stop Kiss
Nov. 1-17 Next to Normal
Nov. 10 Veteran’s Voices
Nov. 23-24 Majestic Reader’s Theatre: Quality of Life
Feb. 14-15 Rocky Horror Picture Show
April 3-12 The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
McDonald Theatre
mcdonaldtheatre.com • 541-345-4442
Nov. 10 Suicide Girls
Oregon Contemporary Theatre
octheatre.org • 541-465-1506
Sept. 27-Oct. 13 The Cake
Nov. 8-24 The Thanksgiving Play
Jan. 17-Feb. 2 The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Feb. 29-March 15 The Roommate
April 17-May 3 A Doll’s House, Part 2
May 22-June 7 Grand Concourse
Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland
osfashland.org • 541-482-4331
Through Oct. 11 Macbeth
Through Oct. 12 Alice in Wonderland
Through Oct. 13 All’s Well That Ends Well
Through Oct. 26 As You Like It
Through Oct. 26 How to Catch Creation
Through Oct. 26 Mother Road
Through Oct. 26 La Comedia of Errors
Through Oct. 27 Indecent
Through Oct. 27 Hairspray: The Broadway Musical
Through Oct. 27 Cambodian Rock Band
Through Oct. 27 Between Two Knees
Radio Redux
radioreduxusa.com
The Shedd Institute
theshedd.org • 541-434-7000
Performances at the Jaqua Concert Hall at The Shedd
Sept. 13-29 Annie
Dec. 6-22 She Loves Me
University Theatre
uoregon.edu/theatre • 541-346-4363
Performances in the UO’s Miller Theatre Complex
Nov. 8-23 Tartuffe
Jan. 24-Feb. 8 Sons of the Prophet
April 17-26 Advance Man: Part One of The Honeycomb Trilogy
May 22-June 6 Or Not To Be
Very Little Theatre
thevlt.com • 541-344-7751
Oct. 18-Nov. 2 It Can’t Happen Here
Jan. 17-Feb. 1 One Slight Hitch
March 13-28 Little Women
May 8-23 The Diary of Anne Frank
July 24-Aug. 8 Ladies of the Camellias
Wildish Theater
wildishtheater.com • 541-868-0689
Oct. 11-13 Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Kids
Oct. 25-Nov. 3 Disney’s Newsies!