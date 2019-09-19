WOW! It’s a Rummage Sale

Have you moved into a new apartment for the school year and in need of extremely cheap kitchen appliances or extra clothing? All of this — plus records, tapes, CDs and other donated items — will have an inexpensive price tag at the WOW Hall Rummage Sale. Now that the “FREE” boxes on street curbs are a soggy mess, the sale has something for everyone. On Saturday, in addition to the rummage sale, acoustic performers will play on the main stage, giving visitors to WOW Hall a taste of the hall’s unique sound. Sunday’s event coincides with Eugene Sunday Streets, which will close traffic access to Eighth Avenue for the EUG Parade, and the intersection will host the Grrrlz Rock Stage.

Items for the WOW Hall Rummage Sale can still be donated from noon to 6 pm on Friday. The sale for the Community Center for the Performing Arts is 10 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21 and 22, at WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Avenue. The sale will have a beer garden noon to 5 pm Sunday. All proceeds go to the WOW Hall. FREE.