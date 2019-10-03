Chase Die-In

The Eugene-area youth led Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 27, marched from the federal building to Chase Bank at Willamette and 11th streets. Chase Bank was picked because it is probably the worst big national bank fueling climate change — recently funding billions of dollars in new fossil fuel projects worldwide.

Friday afternoon we circled Chase completely, with periodic “die-ins” where some hundred people went horizontal on the concrete.

At one point a frustrated agent (manager?) unlocked the locked doors. A pair of University of Oregon students had shown their valid-looking Chase Card and wanted in. As he closed the doors again, he yelled out to us, “Stupid protesters — people shit and pee in these entryways all the time right where you people are laying!”

Really?

Why here, since neither front nor back entrances looked very private? Not compared to nearby alleyways.

But give him the benefit. Corporate, after all, appears to have removed the “give us your feedback” box that hung when the bank was Washington Mutual.

Ralph McDonald

Eugene