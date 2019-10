Emily [Semple, Eugene city councilor]: Thank you for calling the homeless event for what it feels like to most Eugeneans.

The trash, drug abuse, alcoholic behavior, criminal activity, etc., etc. — we’re tired of it. Don’t back off on your support for the homeless. Many need and deserve it, but please do continue to stand up for your neighbors that don’t deserve the impacts of this part of the homeless population.

Don French

Eugene