Storm Kennedy has once again stormed right through the Best Actor/Actress category in Best of Eugene.

The popular Eugene personality swept more than 40 percent of the vote this year. She also took first place in voting last year.

A 1981 South Eugene High School grad, Kennedy was born Lisa Wilken; she acquired the name Storm Kennedy a couple decades ago when she was hired to do the weather at radio KMGE, known in those days as Magic 94. The name stuck, and she went on to be a regular on-the-air personality in local radio and television.

These days she’s turned her talents to local theater, and the substantial plurality of the Best of Eugene vote reflects her continued solid accomplishment on Eugene stages.

Most recently she turned in a powerful performance as the exhausted blue-collar Margie in Oregon Contemporary Theatre’s run of Good People last spring; other recent shows include Successful Strategies at OCT and Love, Loss and What I Wore, which enjoyed runs at several theaters in Eugene and Corvallis.

With the two runners-up, Inga Wilson and Teia Thompson, both being female, we’re left to wonder: Where did all the boys go?