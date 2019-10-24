No Trickle Down

Some dreams are realized. Strong and organized. and with money, these voices present their interests. This time, it’s for the 2021 Track and Field Championships in Eugene.

Other dreams are of affordable housing and childcare costs that permit them to work — a way to avoid another cold winter in the streets — and mental health services, not jail.

Urge Gov. Kate Brown and state Sen. James Manning to find state money — $20 million — to fund real needs.

Find the $20 million and start spending now to care for our neighbors. Money spent at hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions does not “trickle down” to help people. It’s time for public funding for real needs, not athletic events.

Cindy Kokis

Eugene