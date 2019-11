Regarding the tragic shooting in North Eugene, where “a leaf blower was found in the street near the shooting”: I really dislike leaf blowers and maybe the neighbor did, too. They generate large amounts of airborne dust, mold spores, allergens, dried animal feces, pesticides and fine particles that increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung diseases, and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection.

Stephen Cole

Eugene