Beauty and the Beast and Disney After Dark

There are Disney characters as you have always loved them, and Disney characters as they perhaps really are. Either way, they all come to life this weekend in Eugene —just be clear about which stage you wish to visit. On the one hand there’s Beauty and the Beast, playing this weekend at Actors Cabaret of Eugene. It’s the glorious story of love found at the end of many hardships, adapted from the French 18th century fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont.

After Sunday’s matinee, and deep in the night, Luckey’s Club hosts its annual Broadway Revue Burlesque Show, Disney After Dark. Belle from Beauty and the Beast? Tinker Bell? Snow White? Pocahontas? Jessica Rabbit? Who’s to say what characters will strike a pose on Luckey’s stage. The only certainty, event organizers say, is that “we’re sure to ruin a few childhoods in the process!”

Beauty and the Beast plays at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2, with a 2 pm showing Sunday, Dec. 1 at Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette Street. $17-51. 95. The Broadway Revue Burlesque Show “Disney After Dark” is 10 pm, Sunday, Dec. 1 at Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive Street. $5. — Dan Buckwalter