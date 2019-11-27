Many University of Oregon students head home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some, though, stick around town, waiting for their families to come to them.

One such student is Cross Patton, running back for the Oregon Ducks football team and son of Antwan André Patton — better known as Big Boi, one half of Atlanta-based hip-hop duo Outkast, among the most successful and arguably best hip-hop groups in the history of the genre.

Big Boi is in town, presumably, for the holiday, but also to watch his son play the Beavers in the Civil War game on Nov. 30. While here, Big Boi is pulling the most dad move, ever. Instead of just enjoying the long weekend, he’s booked a show on Friday, Nov. 29, at McDonald Theatre.

Alongside rapper and singer André 3000, Big Boi and Outkast are responsible for ear-wormy hits like “Ms. Jackson,” off the album Stankonia, released in 2000. “Ms. Jackson” tells the tale of a contrite Romeo, imploring the mother of his beloved he’ll do right by her pregnant daughter, that he is “for real.” That’s a level of poetic complexity and narrative depth uncommon in most hip hop.

“Hey Ya!,” off Outkast’s 2003 Grammy-winning double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, blends elements of techno with Southern hip hop and is, at this point, an undeniably likeable staple of every supermarket aisle. Sing the song’s hooky call-and-response middle bit with me now: “What’s cooler than being cool? ICE COLD!”

Another hit off Speakerboxxx is “The Way You Move,” featuring Hornz Unlimited and classic soul-style vocal work from Sleepy Brown, proving Outkast’s willingness to move beyond hip hop into soul, funk and R&B.

Outkast went on hiatus in 2007, and since then Big Boi has occupied himself with solo work, acting, producing and, of course, watching his son play ball.

Reports are unclear at this time what side dish, if any, Big Boi is bringing to Thanksgiving dinner.

Big Boi plays with Danny Sky at 8 pm Friday, Nov. 29 at McDonald Theatre; $35 advance, $40 door, all-ages.