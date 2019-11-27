You should be aware that the letter from Stacey Black (“Vaxxed, Too,” 11/7) contains an entire paragraph lifted verbatim from internet resources without citation, except for the addition of one phrase (see Gathr.us and many other websites that use exactly the same paragraph).

Apparently, Black’s letter is nothing more than a blurb pushing the film on your readers. Your Letters section should be reserved for original thought and content — regurgitation or plagiarism do not add anything meaningful to any discussion.

John Tietjen

Corvallis