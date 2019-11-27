Turkey Trot and Stuffer

For active or for those aspiring to be active, Thanksgiving Day runs are a holiday highlight. The Eugene Turkey Trot is a unique way to get outside and exercise before you eat a big meal, and it kicks off Thursday Nov. 28 at 9 am. There are several different courses suited for different ages. Participants can do the four-mile run, the two-mile run/walk and kids can run in the 200 meter “gobbler gallop.” All of the races begin and finish at Maurie Jacobs Park, located across from the Valley River Center footbridge. Find it at Level32Racing.com.

Interested in running in Springfield? Try Willamalane’s Turkey Stuffer, a 5k run — or walk — at Lively Park. After the race, people are invited to enjoy some waves at Splash! at Lively Park for no extra cost. The run is $25 for adults who sign up at packet pick up, and free for children age 14 and under. Shirts are available for separate purchase or with sign up. The Turkey Stuffer is on Thursday Nov. 28 starting at 8:30 am. For more information, visit Willamalane.org.