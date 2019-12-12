Get out some cake and a lot of birthday candles, and come celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a performance of by Chamber Music Amici. The small core group of musicians is putting on a concert in celebration of the famous German composer. This performance is the debut of the newest core member and pianist, Eunhye Grace Choi. Two Amici violinists, Jessica Lambert and Sharon Schuman, will be accompanied by two guest artists, Anthea Kreston on violin and Jason Duckles on cello. The concert features the moving and dramatic “Piano Trio No. 2 in G Major” paired with Robert Schumann’s piano quintet in “E-flat Major, Op. 44.” Chamber Music Amici started in 2009, with the mission of producing “excellent, affordable chamber music concerts which appeal to all ages.” The group became the first resident of the Richard E. Wildish Theater, which opened in 2006. The Wildish is known for its intimate setting and excellent acoustics. And what better way to celebrate Beethoven than to support local musicians?

Chamber Music Amici performs Beethoven 2020 at the Wildish Theater Monday Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $5-40. For more information on the concert, visit WildishTheater.com.