Truth Is Dead

I am not sure what to believe with the Green New Deal. These expert climate people now “know” that the end of the world could be in 12 years or some say less.

But what puzzles me: If they are so darn smart and all knowing, why then can’t they predict the weather forecasts correctly for a day or even a week.

Seem to me that the proof is simply they don’t know what is going on, until you vote them into power. They just discovered that this is going on after the liberals lost power in the presidency.

Mike Miller

Springfield