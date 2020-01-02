Its mission is to “bridge various local artist communities and provide its artists greater exposure to Monroe, the surrounding South Benton community and Oregon, in general.” The Chris Wick Gallery, founded by Christina Wickstein and based in Monroe, is taking this mission statement to Eugene on Friday, Jan. 3, with 2020 Vision: Emerging Artists in Contemporary Art. The pop-up gallery exhibits emerging and established artists creating contemporary works on canvas, paintings wood, metal and more. The artists in the exhibition explore all of these techniques as well as the artistic positions that spotlight the relations between visual art and the wider field of visual culture. This exhibition will feature the art of 12 artists from Oregon and an additional artist, Ammana Malik, a painter from Pakistan. 2020 Vision: Emerging Artists in Contemporary Art opens at 3 pm Friday, Jan. 3, at the Broadway Commerce Center, 44 W. Broadway. An opening reception is from 5 pm to 7 pm on Jan. 3. FREE.