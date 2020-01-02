Mayor Vinis and Councilors: As you know, Eugene’s Transportation Systems Plan’s goal is to triple alternate modes (walk, bike and bus) by the year 2035.

The 2014 levels were about 9 percent walk, 8 percent bike and 4 percent bus. The estimates for 2018 are 7 percent walk, 5 percent bike and 4 percent bus. After several years, the totals went from 21 percent to 16 percent, which indicates we need more outreach to the community.

Your Nov. 19 email to me stated the following: “My read of council is that most walk the talk on climate change, and it would good for the public to know that (walking, carpooling, using buses, driving hybrid or electric cars, composting, buying local, installing energy efficient home heating and cooling systems). We can all do more, of course.”

Since you and most of your council walk the talk, then you need to inform members of the community what you are doing and how to help us meet these goals too.

Therefore, I am suggesting that you consider implementing a proposed plan called The Mayor’s 2020 Transportation Challenge. Each month you could feature success stories from the alternate modes and share these stories with those interested in improving our quality of life.

Incorporating these stories into public services announcements monthly would serve as a reminder to all of us.

Richard Hughes

Eugene