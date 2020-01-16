Arts and politics are in harmony this week with City Club Super Week, sponsored by the City Club of Eugene. First up is an interview with Oregon’s 4th District Congressman Peter DeFazio, conducted by City Club President Eric Richardson on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Tsunami Books. The arts take the stage Friday at the City Club’s weekly noon gathering. Included among the speakers are Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor of the Eugene Symphony Orchestra, Diane Retallack, artistic director of the Eugene Concert Choir, as well as Sabrina Madison-Cannon of the University of Oregon’s School of Music and Dance. The busy week concludes Friday afternoon with Gov. Kate Brown discussing her legislative agenda for the upcoming short session of 2020.

City Club Super Week begins 6 pm Wednesday, Jan. 22, with Peter DeFazio at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street. It continues Friday, Jan. 24 with the City Club’s regular noon gathering and spotlights the arts at the UO Baker Center, 975 High Street. It ends at 3 pm on Friday, Jan. 24, with Gov. Kate Brown’s presentation in Harris Hall at the Lane County Public Works Building, 125 East 8th Avenue. All events are FREE for City Club members and $5 per person for non-members.