Doyle’s New Deal

A new study by Oregon State University found that protecting our region’s forests from commercial logging will be essential to mitigating the worst impacts of the climate crisis. Currently, the timber industry makes up a majority of our state’s annual carbon emissions.

This is why I’m excited to vote for Doyle Canning to represent Oregon’s Fourth District in Congress. Canning is fighting for a Green New Deal that will protect our forests and our climate, and unlike her opponent, she is not accepting donations from the fossil fuel industry and big timber — the industry that is the leading cause of climate change in our region. It is time to take a stand for our forests, for our climate, and our future.

Vote for Canning in the May 19 primary.

Dylan Plummer

Eugene