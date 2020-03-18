COVID-19 Pandemic in Lane County Updates

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Credit: NIAID-RML

The global COVID-19 pandemic has hit Lane County, its cities and the whole state of Oregon. To keep you updated on the number of positive cases, measures to tackle the pandemic, how the virus is impacting our community and more, we’ll keep this page updated with whatever breaking news is happening.

Thursday, March 19

At Lane County Public Health’s daily morning meeting, no new positive tests were announced, but officials did say that they have notified some first responders that they could have been exposed to a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals have self-isolated while Lane County Public Health and the Eugene-Springfield Fire infection control officer conduct dual investigations. The investigation includes looking at proximity to the patient, duration of time, personal equipment worn and procedures used during resuscitation.

Lane County Public Health spokesperson Jason Davis said that Public Health also facilitated a test of a Eugene School District 4J employee at the Lane County Public Health parking lot, with medical staff dressed in full PPE. The employee had direct contact with a known positive case.

“He was not symptomatic but reported to work,” Davis said, referencing March 10 and 11. “4J is following up with direct communication of parents of students we believe may have had contact with this person.”

During the county’s investigation, a small number of bus routes were identified as possible exposure points. About 240 parents could have kids who were exposed to this person, but Davis said that even if that 4J employee tests positive, those children are not considered high risk because they do not meet public health definitions of dangerous exposure: working in six feet proximity for more than an hour. Schools can’t be specificied but he said that the school range was elementary to middle school.

If parents are concerned, they should call the county’s coronavirus hotline.

Springfield Police Department Chief Rick Lewis, when asked about how police will enforce the Gov. Kate Brown’s gathering ban, said that Oregon Liquor Control Commission could play a role — and has in some situations. Should a business defy the governor’s ban, liquor licenses could be withdrawn.

Open spaces are still considered safe spaces, Davis said, but he encouraged people to not use playgrounds and instead use open fields.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is considering a shelter-in-stay order, but Davis said that as long as people in Lane County follow along with social distancing, the chances of orders like these happening are less likely.

“Everything that’s going on is unprecedented,” he said, but he emphasized the importance of social distancing. “If we do it in a concerted manner, we can avoid the extreme measures.”

Wednesday, March 18

Currently, Lane County has had two positive COVID-19 test results and ordered a total of 98 tests with 15 still pending.

The governor’s social distancing measures have hit the restaurant business hard and individual companies have already laid off workers. Some businesses that have laid off staff include Hot Mama’s (two-thirds of its staff), Elk Horn Brewery (24 employees), and more. Many businesses however are still doing take out and delivery.

Oregon’s Special Joint Legislative Committee on Coronavirus held its first-ever meeting today. The committee’s co-chairs are Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay) and Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene).

Last night, Gov. Kate Brown announced an extension of the closure of Oregon’s schools through April 28. The order says schools must provide learning supports and supplemental services to students and families during the period, which includes food delivery and child care for essential health care professionals and first responders. School districts may have educators and employees deliver limited learning and support services and must pay all regular employee.