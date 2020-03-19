Heartwarming News in the Time of Coronavirus

OK, here’s some uplifting news in the coronavirus pandemic world.

While CBT Nuggets’ staff at both Bend and Eugene offices are working remotely, the company is donating the catered meals that would normally show up at the office to area nonprofits.

“We’re grateful that we are able to help serve those who are in need during this time, as they are among the most vulnerable,” the company’s owners Dan and Johnna Charbonneau said in a statement. “It’s important for us to be able to step up and support our local communities and businesses.”

The company is donating meals and snacks to 15th Night in Eugene, which offers support and services to homeless students in the Eugene-Springfield area, and to Shepherd’s House Ministries in Bend. The donation feeds about 30 teenagers a day, says Tracee Aliotti, CBT Nuggets’ chief marketing officer. The company will continue to donate the meals as long as employees are working from home.

There’s more good stuff going on in this tough time, though.

Eugene-based Market of Choice, which has 10 stores in Oregon, is temporarily giving its hourly employees an extra $2 per hour.

“In the face of these unexpected and trying times, our employees have emerged as true heroes, working tirelessly to provide essential food and supplies,” Market of Choice CEO Rick Wright said in a statement.

The wage increase applies immediately and retroactively from Sunday, March 15. About 1,200 employees will see this temporary pay boost. The wage increase will remain until the “extraordinary workload is reduced.”

Since grocery workers do tough work, whether or not it’s a coronavirus pandemic, hopefully this pay raise is permanent.

Aware of more uplifting news in the time of coronavirus? Email us.