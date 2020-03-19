Support LCC Bond

One of the fastest growing areas for employment is healthcare. Job demand is extremely high and employment rates near 100 percent. Our population is outgrowing the number of skilled healthcare workers available.

Lane Community College trains the vast majority of the first responders and healthcare workers for our area. Applications for these programs exceed the current space available for training.

After six years in a temporary space, the LCC Dental Clinic needs to come back to campus!

Education needs to be affordable, and the teaching spaces need to be updated for safety. A “yes” vote for the LCC bond can help fix this! Go to LaneCC.edu and click on the LCC Bond 2020 link to see how.

If the bond passes, LCC gets an $8 million matching grant for Health Professions programs. Please invest in the education and health of our community. Vote “yes” to help LCC train the people that are so needed to meet our healthcare demands.

Leslie Greer

Dexter