Libraries Are (Virtually) Here for You in COVID-10

With schools operating virtually, resources may seem scarce but the libraries in our community are helping actively. Here is a list of services being offered by the libraries in Lane County.

Eugene Public Library

All of the Eugene Public Library branches — Downtown, Sheldon and Bethel — have closed until further notice due to COVID-19. The library is ramping up its services to help community members. Library cards that would have expired in March are now active until June 30. The library has reduced the qualifications for receiving a library card to make it easier to get a digital library card, according to library director Will O’Hearn.

The outside book returns have been closed and all due dates on items have been extended until June 30, the library website says. No fines will be charged to any account during this time. Those who may have items on hold can request the items to stay on hold until doors open. If a library card has been blocked from use, if a person doesn’t have a library card or if the library card has already expired, contact the Eugene Public Library and they will register you for a digital library card to use online resources.

If you live outside the city limits but within the Eugene area, the library will grant you access to e-services. Online resources include streaming shows and movies, audiobooks, eBooks, music and magazines. Recently, the library increased the number of online titles to give more variety stated on the website. Aa Eugene Public Library card offers access to many free online subscriptions for students, such as Ancestory.com, Mango Languages: Online Language Learning, Lynda.com for software and business skills and many more.

Finally, the library gives free online live tutoring through Brainfuse seven days a week from 2 to 11 pm Pacific time.

For more information about obtaining a library card or other inquiries, please visit Eugene-or.gov/130/Eugene-Public-Library or call at 541-682-5450.

Springfield Public Library

Though the Springfield Public Library had to close its doors due to the coronavirus, it’s still helping community members by giving out free digital library cards, according to a recent press release. The digital library cards are granted without usual qualifications like checking proof of address. The digital library card grants access to services like live tutoring through the library’s subscription to Brainfuse, offering live tutoring 1 to 10 pm Pacific time seven days a week.

Other resources provided with the digital library card include e-books, music, movies and more. Community members can use Video on Demand by logging in with their library card for access to documentaries, TV shows and films.

Want to virtually socialize? The library offers Zoom events that people can join such as book club meetings for teenagers and adults, teen hang out sessions on Tuesdays and a Spanish book club.. Springfield Public Library is posting regular information on its Facebook page and other social media platforms such as Youtube, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about the free online digital library cards, please visit, Wheremindsgrow.org/ or call Monday through Saturday from 10-5 pm at 541-726-3766.

Fern Ridge Library

Fern Ridge Library is giving community members a digital library card to allow access to e-services like audiobooks, e-books, videos and more. The library has a database full of videos and audio, including reading advisories from staff, arts and crafts videos, science craft videos; more is to come, according to Caitlin McMahan, youth services librarian. The library is offering curbside pick up for physical materials like books and movies as well.

Out-of-district patrons who would like to receive access to Fern Ridge Library have a variety of options on how to pay. Month to month costs $5, an annual subscription is $50 dollars, and seniors pay $45, according to the website.

For more information about the services provided, please visit, FernRidgeLibrary.org/ or call Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 pm at 541-935-7512.

Creswell Library

Creswell library has an informal agreement with the public libraries in Lane County except for Eugene that allows the library to share their online catalog system card holders to borrow books from other libraries. Creswell is not able to allow other library cards from different districts to be used during the closures and can only currently serve Creswell patrons, now according to Su Liudahl the library director.

Under a new service, Library Take-out, once a week people can place holds on items either using the online library catalog or by phone. Every Friday from 4 to 6 pm families can come to the library to pick up their items curbside. Creswell has been serving 35 to 40 people a week with checkouts ranging from a single item to as many as 25 to 30 items for households with kids, Liudahl says.

Creswell is taking many precautions with quarantining the materials for at least three days after return and wearing gloves when touching items. The library only accepts orders through Tuesday mornings in order for the books to be paper bagged and they can sit untouched until Friday pickup. Creswell staff wear gloves and masks on distribution day and maintain a careful process to social distancing during pickup times Liudahl says.

For more information about the services provided, or the Library Take-out program, please visit, Creswell-library.org/ or call at 541-895-3053.

Cottage Grove Public Library

The Cottage Grove Public Library provides digital library cards for patrons who call in requesting a library card. Digital library card services include access to audiobooks and eBooks through the digital database provided by TumbleBook, according to Pete Berrell, the library services director. The library has extended all due dates and no fines on items. As of now, no date has been set asking for returns, Berrell says. All library staff will be laid off May 1 Berrel says.

For more information about the services provided, please visit, Cottagegrove.org/library or call at 541-942-3828.

Little Free Library

Oregon has 900 registered Little Free Libraries but likely the state has more that haven’t been registered, Margret Aldrich, the director of communication, says. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that seeks to create communities all across the world and now is in 108 countries according to Aldrich. Stewards are those who supervise and manage a Little Free Library which may be in a public park or in someone’s front yard.

Some stewards are choosing to either keep their library open or closed until COVID-19 is managed. Other stewards are transforming their libraries into a sharing box where items can be exchanged such as face masks, food, personal care items and toilet paper, reported on the Little Free Library website. An interactive map on the website has been created to check one’s area to see if sharing boxes are nearby.

For more information about Little Free Library or how to get involved with creating a sharing box, please visit, Littlefreelibrary.org/ or call at 715-690-2488.