Eyster Has Inclusive Vision

It was great to see Eugene Weekly endorse Mike Eyster (4/23), as I also feel he is an exceptional candidate for Springfield mayor.

I’ve known Eyster for years, and he has excellent judgement and leadership skills. I’d say that, most of all, Eyster is an inclusive leader who understands how to give people a voice.

The Springfield indoor track is a great example. At this stage, the conversation about the track, which has already involved a significant investment of staff time and money, has not had input from my fellow Springfielders.

Eyster has a vision that’s inclusive for all of Springfield, and I am confident that he will seek out the voices of our residents before decisions are made regarding the future of our town.

Jim Cupples

Springfield