I am 70 years old and I really don’t want to get COVID-19. The CDC said that we all should be wearing masks when out and about. I have dogs that need to be walked and I can’t go to a number of dog parks as they are often full of people without masks that are standing within two feet of each other.

I went shopping today and saw many people not wearing masks. The worst of it was at Market of Choice, where the people behind the meat counter and the deli counter were not wearing masks. They breathe all over the food and the packaging, contaminating what they are trying to sell. I don’t know if this is going on in other stores, but this is very careless behavior and life-threatening to many.

I know the wearing of masks has not been mandated here in Eugene but it needs to be if we want to keep the infection rate low. Wear a mask when you go outside or are serving food!

Niki Wise

Eugene