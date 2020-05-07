Ballet Fantastique’s Alice in Wonderland Watch Party

It starts with the troubling and recurring dream as well as the mourning of the loss of her father. She attends a stifling high-society garden party in 19th-century England and is greeted with an unwanted marriage proposal. From there, 19-year-old Alice Kingsleigh follows a rabbit who wears a blue waistcoat down a large rabbit hole where all sorts of oddities await in a kingdom she doesn’t know. Dress it up with the jazz ensemble High Step Society, and you have Ballet Fantastique’s version of Alice in Wonderland. First performed at the Hult Center in May 2018, it’s back as a Mother’s Day watch party gift for ballet fans, complete with White Rabbit, Dormouse, Dodo, talking flowers, twins Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter, among others. Relax from the stifling news of the pandemic and follow the trails of Alice in Wonderland.

The virtual watch party for Ballet Fantastique’s Alice in Wonderland, accompanied by High Step Society, is 2:30 pm May 10. More information can be found at BalletFantastique.org as well as BFan’s Facebook page, Twitter feed and Instagram account.