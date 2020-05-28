Canceled My Subscription

When we moved to Eugene, The Register-Guard was a true gem of local news. Like other readers I wrote plenty of opinion pieces. Once in a while, I even got published!

A pandemic isn’t what’s diminished news quality. Sale to an outside publisher located in Texas was.

The new owners never dialed into Eugene, didn’t seem to really care.

A paper doesn’t write itself, but we would have continued delivery if the new editors had simply sorted and published three pages of locally voiced editorials. Our paper delivery person was outstanding.

Thanks anyway.

Glenn Jones

Eugene