Don’t Yell, Get A Bell

I think I can help the guy that yells “passing on the left” and doesn’t get the response he’s looking for (Letters 5/21). Get a bike bell! If you start ringing your bell from a distance, people walking with kids or dogs know you are coming and have time to get out of the way. I respond much better to a bell than someone yelling as they’re biking down the path.

Living in Eugene for 20-plus years, when I hear yelling, it usually has nothing to do with me, so I’m not quick to assume I need to respond. It’s not always clear what people are saying as they are biking, especially if you think the sidewalk is empty behind you and all of a sudden someone is yelling at you from behind. Just please get a bike bell so we can all be safe and share the path.

For all of you there at the Weekly: Thank you Eugene Weekly for being here for us every Thursday. We need you now more than ever. You are one of the precious things that give a sense of stability and community in a time of uncertainty.

Karen Cross

Eugene