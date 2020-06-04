The dog days of summer may still be a ways off, but Eugene Public Library is ready with its summer reading program and other virtual activities for this pandemic-driven season. “Imagine Your Story” is the theme of this year’s summer reading program, which opened this week. All ages can participate, and it comes with a bingo card you can download to help keep track of what you’re reading. Travel with Oregon authors or dive deep into a graphic novel. Read a new magazine or go to the library’s archive for educational or fun films to watch. Mark it on your bingo card, and when you complete a line on the card, turn it in to the library for a chance to participate in a raffle for free gift cards. The summer reading program runs to the end of August.

More information about Eugene Public Library services and events, including obtaining a library card, is available at Eugene-Or.org or by calling 541-682-5450. You can also follow Eugene Public Library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.