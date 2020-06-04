The Truth Will Outvote Trump

In 1998, Oregonians overwhelmingly passed Ballot Measure 60, making us the pioneers in voting by mail.

President Donald Trump recently voiced his strong opposition to voting by mail, saying, “I think a lot of people cheat with mail in voting” — that’s a debunked lie — and “Republicans would never win again” — the truth.

Once again Trump is pushing a myth in order to suppress voter participation.

Trump would force voters to decide if going to a crowded, contaminated polling booth in the middle of winter is worth the risk of casting a ballot.

Our democracy is under attack.

Fight back.

Defend our right to safely vote by mail.

Michael T. Hinojosa

Drain