I emailed Eugene Weekly last fall after the cops killed Eliborio Rodrigues on Nov. 30 and asked if you were going to publish anything about what was an obvious injustice. As far as I know, you guys did not address the incident.

So imagine my disgust when I saw this week’s EW cover page with all the names of victims of police brutality. Give me a break. You guys knew about Rodrigues’ being murdered and said nothing last December.

I have lost respect for your publication.

Jessica Church

Eugene