Runners are different from you and me. On trails or sidewalks, they are solitary figures with resolute expressions. They compete against themselves and yet crave the community of like-minded souls to debrief. That community has been missed in 2020 because of COVID-19, which wiped out the Eugene Marathon this past spring as well as the traditional Butte to Butte on July 4, among other races. Now comes Summer Solstice Stroll, a virtual four-day event sponsored by Eclectic Edge Racing. Summer Solstice Stroll is a run/walk event that helps raise money for local youth- and family-oriented nonprofits (including FOOD For Lane County and Parenting Now!). There will be a school team competition and a special Graduating Seniors Challenge category. Form a team and get together again — in a physically distanced way for fitness and community.

Summer Solstice Stroll is June 18-21. More information and registration is at EclecticEdgeRacing.com. $35.