And now ladies and gentlemen, presenting the leader of the free world, a real funny guy. Heeeeere’s Donnie!

“So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please.’”

Ba-da-boom.

“Hey Russia, if you’re listening!”

Ba-da-boom.

“Hey, why not nuke hurricanes and inject bleach!”

Ba-da-boom.

“Hey I’ll be appearing at The White House every night until November.”

Michael T. Hinojosa

Drain