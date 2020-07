OK, people, recently I took a hike up Spencer Butte. I was amazed that only about one in eight people were wearing masks. I know it’s outside, but we used to do much better than that. If we want to beat this COVID thing and get our kids back to school this fall, we really need everyone wearing them.

So this summer you have two choices: Wear your mask, or study up on how to figure out the area of a trapezoid. I think that the mask would be the better choice.

Chuck Roehrich

Eugene