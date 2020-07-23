Ode To A Bell

I use my bike bell all the time

And people think it’s cute

It makes a lovely little chime

Quite musically, to boot!

A bell can ring out nice and far

To give the folks a chance

To move aside from where they are

Without a frantic dance.

When bikers yell out “ON YOUR LEFT!”

While whizzing by so sprightly

It makes me jump, and feel bereft,

And cinch my mask up tightly.

I urge you please to use a bell

I really think you’ll see

That people will respond quite well

And act harmoniously!

Amy Danziger

Eugene