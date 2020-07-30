Deadly Don Attacks PDX

Tear gassing the mayor. Bludgeoning innocent people. Launching waves of tear gas and rubber bullets at pregnant women and mothers. The Black Lives Matter protests in Portland had dwindled to a few dozen people before Trump decided to stage extravagant made-for-TV violence to boost his election campaign. Some of our friends are traveling to Portland to join the anti-Trump protests. I’m angry enough to throw rocks myself.

Deadly Don is killing people right and left with his bungled coronavirus response. Now he’s staging violence to create a distraction. I hope he loses the election badly and that his cronies are put on trial for genocide.

Jeff Phillip

Eugene