The Post Office Is Vital To Democracy

The preamble to the U.S. Constitution establishes a government to insure domestic tranquility and promote general welfare of its citizens. Article I, Section 8, of the Constitution authorizes Congress to establish post offices and postal roads. In 1844 a Congressional report determined that the Post Office was an “essential tool of democracy,” not for profit, and should be funded with tax dollars.

Can you imagine what our democracy would turn into if the departments of Defense, Veterans Administration, Homeland Security and Justice were required to turn a profit? It would be the swift completion of the destruction of our nation from enemies that dwell within.

Michael T. Hinojosa

Drain