You have just one more chance to visit Art in the Vineyard this summer, courtyard style. The annual July event at Alton Baker Park, a popular fundraiser for Maude Kerns Art Center, had to be put on the shelf this year because of COVID-19. So the art center redesigned the multi-day event and called it Art in the Courtyard. The third and final installment of Art in the Courtyard is Saturday, and it features a mini Artists’ Marketplace as well as a small Art For Your Garden area in the Center’s courtyard with paintings and crafts from 13 artists. The Center’s Members Gallery and gift shop also will be open. All proceeds from purchases go to Maude Kerns Art Center.

The third and final Art in the Courtyard is 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, Aug. 29, at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 E. 15th Avenue. $5 suggested donation. Normal gallery hours at Maude Kerns are 10 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and noon to 4 pm on Saturday when exhibits are on display.