Where Was The Righteous Opposition Then?

The local and misnamed “right” expressed thundering outrage when Centennial Boulevard was changed to Martin Luther King Boulevard, and when the University of Oregon decided to drop various racist building names on campus. Now that there is a similar move to rename Lane County to something a little less offensive, the disapproval is equally loud and bitter.

Isn’t it so very odd, however, that the same people were quiet when Springfield changed 2nd & 3rd streets to Pioneer Parkways West and East, respectively?

Bill Smee

Eugene