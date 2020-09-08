Resources in Lane County for Residents Affected by Wildfires

Monday, Sept. 7, downed power lines started a fire that rapidly overtook parts of the McKenzie River area near Highway 126. County officials were told that 80-100 structures were destroyed by the fire in Blue River, but there have still been minimal updates on the size and containment of the fire during the quickly changing situation.

As people have evacuated and prepare to evacuate from McKenzie Bridge to Walterville, EW organized a list of resources for those affected by the fire:

Residents who are affected by the McKenzie Fire — which has been named the Holiday Farm Fire — can call Lane County’s non-emergency call center with questions at 541-682-3977 between 7 am and 10 pm.

Lane County is posting evacuation notices as they arise. To see where there are notices and what they mean, go to the county’s McKenzie Fire information page and click the drop-down menu for Evacuation Information. There you will find the three levels of evacuation and who they apply to. Lane County Spokesperson Devon Ashbridge says 1,000 homes are under Level 3 evacuation, meaning go now.

Shelters

A temporary shelter has been established at Thurston High School for those who evacuated west towards Springfield. For those who evacuated east towards Sisters, a shelter has been established at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

You can let friends and family know you are safe and what shelter you made it to by using the American Red Cross’s Safe and Well website to mark your current status.

Pets

Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is available for boarding evacuated horses. Call 541-689-9700 from 9 am to 6pm to reserve a space. For after hours call 202-420-1898.

Akins Trailer Sales in Harrisburg is offering trailers to evacuate livestock. Call 541-335-9663 for more information. You can also call 541-995-4884.

Eugene Livestock Auction in Junction City is offering to help with hauling and transporting. Call 541-998-3353 to request help.

Greenhill Humane Society also has room to board some smaller animals. Call 541-689-1503 to get more information.

Closures



Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Highway 126 starting at 69th Street in Springfield and extending through McKenzie Bridge. For the latest highway closure updates visit ODOT TripCheck.

Willamette National Forest recreation facilities, including campgrounds, trails and day use areas are closed.

Howard Buford Recreation Area, which includes Mt. Pisgah, the Arboretum and other trails, has closed to all visitors due to the significant wildfire risk.

The City of Eugene closed Skinner Butte Park and the Ridgeline trail system for the next 36 hours due to the extreme fire danger. The Ridgeline trail system includes Hendricks Park and Spencer Butte, as well as Mt. Baldy, Blanton Ridge, Moon Mountain, South Eugene Meadows, Wild Iris Ridge, Amazon Headwaters and Suzanne Arlie Park.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, has closed several recreation districts it manages near its dams: Detroit, Green Peter, Foster, Cougar, Blue River, Lookout Point, Dexter, Hills Creek and Fall Creek dams are closed. Visit their Portland District website for updates and more information.

For information about outages related to wind and fire in Eugene visit EWEB’s information page

If you have a tip or a resource you think we should add email editor@eugeneweekly.com