Weaver Led a Life of Courage

“Lives of great men all remind us we can make our lives sublime and, departing, leave behind footprints in the sands of time.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “A Psalm of Life.”

Schoolchildren should learn about the life and accomplishments of former Congressman Jim Weaver and be inspired to live lives of courage.

Jim died on Oct. 6, leaving “footprints in the sands of time” to the lasting benefit of future generations. Eugene, Oregon, and the country owe Weaver for his unwavering and unafraid dedication to the public good.

Betty Taylor

Ward 2 Eugene City Councilor

Editor’s Note: See more remembrances of Jim Weaver online at EugeneWeekly.com, as well as election viewpoints and letters.