Celebrate the Right to Vote

We may not know who wins the White House on Election Day, or the next day, or the day after or if President Donald Trump will even concede should Joe Biden is elected. But from noon to 1:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 4, local community organizations are holding a nonviolent “Rally for Democracy” outside of Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse.

According to a press release from Community Alliance of Lane County, the themes of the rally are to celebrate and promote the right to vote, and that every vote should be protected and counted. The nonprofit adds that it is meant to be a joyful show of solidarity and strength to resist the Republican Party’s attempt to steal the 2020 election. The coalition adds that the rally will be a nonviolent protest should President Donald Trump refuses a peaceful transfer of power.

Local activist Ellie McDonagh and Rabbi Ruhi Sophia Motzkin Rubenstein will be the emcees. Scheduled speakers include CALC’s Samantha Alcantar, Lane County Board of Commissioners Chair Heather Buch, county commissioner candidate Joel Iboa of CAUSA, state Sen. James Manning, the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation’s President Rajiv Ravisankar, Centro Latino Americano’s Executive Director David Saez and North Eugene High School student Nona Solomon-Burt.

Because no rally is complete without song and dance, the rally also scheduled musicians and dancers: Emma Abrams, Alabar, Cuchulain, Darlene Jackson and Christopher Stubbs, Fernell Lopez and Irvania Lopez-Toledo and Rise Dance Resist. So far, 11 community organizations have co-sponsored the event, such as 350 Eugene, NAACP Eugene-Springfield, Standing Up for Racial Justice and more.

More information is available at the Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/1Fq3fhuOb.