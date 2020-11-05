Weaver’s Wilderness Legacy

For anyone who has ever experienced the unparalleled clarity of Waldo Lake, the ruggedness of the Kalmiopsis, the French Pete arm of Three Sisters and so many other iconic places, we must give deep gratitude to the late Jim Weaver, who represented Oregon’s 4th Congressional District in the ’70s and ’80s and helped usher in much needed, permanent protection for these areas. Against difficult odds, he advanced wilderness, not just for this generation but for those to come, and it is comforting to know that these unique landscapes will be forever safeguarded from the jaws of industrialization.

May his legacy inspire more wilderness and wild and scenic advocacy as well as future congressional action to permanently protect the outstanding, yet unprotected wildlands and waterways of our incredible state.

Josh Laughlin

Executive Director, Cascadia Wildlands

Eugene