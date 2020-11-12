Americans Get To Choose

Clever way to address election uncertainty: Print three possibilities. The best part is the title: “Choose Your Own America” (EW 11-5). Interesting part is we can do this if we work together, guiding our members of Congress to do the right thing. How about an America that coordinates the battle against the pandemic from D.C., with the critical funding to insure success? An America that takes steps to end the systemic racism that has been brought to national attention via the Black Lives Matter movement and the pandemic preying on people of poverty, too often people of color? An America that works to end hunger and poverty in the world’s richest country?

That is the America I choose and am committed to work for, no matter who wins elections. Join me. Together our voices can make a difference.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington